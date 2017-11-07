Blue sweep: Unofficial numbers show Democrats dominate Election 2017 in Ridgefield

Ridgefield might not be that Republican of a town after all.

For the third year in a row, local voters have turned out to support the Democratic ticket on Election Day.

Unofficial voter tallies from the town’s three polls show that the Democratic Town Committee has plenty of reasons to celebrate Tuesday night. The DTC had only one candidate lose in six municipal races — Arnold DiLaura, who fell 200 votes shy of incumbent Joe Savino in a bid to join the Board of Police Commissioners.

“I said last week that I was optimistic,” said DTC Chairman Tom Madden. “The secret of our success is that we nominate really good candidates. We worked really hard, and our message resonated with the voters.”

Savino and fellow Republican incumbent Marcie Coffin were both unofficially re-elected to the Board of Police Commissioner Tuesday — the lone bright spot in a dismal night for the Republican Town Committee.

Republican incumbent Thomas Reynolds lost to challenger Stephen Saloom in that race 2,408 to 2,337 — unofficially.

It was one of several losses for the Republicans.

On the Board of Finance, Democratic challenger Amy Macartney Freidenrich knocked off incumbent Michael Raduazzo.

Democratic incumbent Sean Connelly also won re-election safely, scoring more than 400 unofficial votes than his GOP counterparts, Raduazzo and Marty Heiser.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will also welcome new Democratic faces, if Tuesday’s preliminary numbers hold. Challenger Joe Dowdell edged out Stephen Cole unofficially.

Republicans incumbents Rebecca Mucchetti and George Hanlon retained their seats, while Democratic incumbent and vice chairman Joe Fossi unofficially won the most votes in town with 3,167 this election.

Democratic incumbent Charles Robbins also won re-election, and Republican Bob Cascella was voted into a two-year vacancy.

On the Board of Education, David Cordisco lost his Republican seat to Democratic newcomer Kathleen Holz.

Democratic incumbents Doug Silver and Margaret Stamatis were also re-elected, with Stamatis and Holz unofficially receiving more votes than any other candidates — 2,993 and 2,824, respectively.

Republican challenger Kaitlyn Hayes and incumbent Sharon D’Orso also won seats in the Board of Education race.

Democrat Carina Borgia-Drake also earned a two-year seat on the board, completing a four-for-four night for DTC candidates running for the Board of Education.

The Democrats enjoyed similar fair in the Board of Assessment Appeals race, where Anne Cutter and Jeff Lundberg unofficially topped Republican Robert Jewell.

On the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Democrats also soared with wins for Terry Bearden-Rettger and Mark Seavy, who defeated Republicans Carson Fincham and David Choplinski.