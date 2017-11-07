Library Lines: Computer system upgrade

Our circulation and catalog system, known as Evergreen, will be offline from 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, through 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, for a major upgrade.

Checkout will be possible only upon presentation of your library card (look-ups will not be possible). We will not be able to accept fines or lost item payments, check items in or issue new cards or card renewals. Self-checkout machines will not be functioning.

Library catalog and account features will be unavailable both remotely and at the library, so you will not be able to search our catalog, place a hold, or renew items you have out. No notices of overdues or holds ready for pickup will be sent.

Print and time management for the library’s computer workstations will not be able to recognize library card barcodes, so please ask at the desk for a guest pass.

Remote and onsite connection to some databases and downloadable and streaming content that requires your library card number for log-in may be affected.

The staff will be happy to offer alternative resources and to assist in locating items in the library. We also look forward to sharing with you the resulting improvements to catalog searching and other functions once the upgrade is complete.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext.11009, or [email protected]