Local woodworker to exhibit work at Craft Fair Nov. 18

Nicholas Bull, Ridgefield resident, will exhibit his unique woodwork at the 47th Craft Fair of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, to be held at East Ridge Middle School on November 18 from 10am-4pm.

Bull is an engineer by training, but an artist who has experimented with other media and all types of wood. He has developed a unique process of painting geographical features on wooden planks, which can be personalized with a client’s particular region of the country or bodies of water. He has also developed a way of integrating resin in interesting forms between the wood. Several of these products will be displayed and offered for sale at the upcoming Craft Fair, along with decorative wall hangings, side tables and cutting boards.

He says: “What I love about working with wood is that I always see another challenge, another idea, another approach, and often unique concepts come to mind. I feel as though I am always growing and love to experiment.”

Nicholas Bull’s ”experiments” may inspire you also. Come meet him at the November 18th Craft Fair!

Tickets are $8.00 for adults (Save $1.00 with coupon), $6.00 for Seniors( save $1.00 with coupon), children under 12 free. Parking is available in the school parking lot. Snacks and Lunch may be purchased in the school cafeteria. Patrons may enter a drawing for a $100. Gift Certificate from the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. Sponsored by the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, the 47th annual Craft Fair is a charitable fundraiser, with all proceeds to be donated to town and local organizations.