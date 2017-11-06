Turner Scholarship Program continues at Ridgefield Academy

Ridgefield Academy (RA) has announced that it will be offering scholarships as part of the Turner Scholarship Program. This initiative is aimed at attracting new and outstanding candidates to RA while honoring the contributions of RA’s founding chairman, Howard Turner. Mr. Turner was committed to providing every RA student with academic innovation and inspiration, personal growth, and development.

There are a limited number of renewable merit-based scholarships and each $10,000 gift will be offered to students entering RA’s middle school, grades four and five for the 2018-19 school year.

David Suter, RA’s associate head of school and director of enrollment, adds, “The program will also fulfill the school’s mission of promoting high quality academics and character education among students in the greater Fairfield-Westchester County area.”

Candidates for the RA Turner Scholarship are committed students who show academic achievement, are currently involved in activities outside of the classroom and demonstrate solid character and citizenship. A candidate should also be interested in contributing to RA’s artistic, athletic, and service learning programs. RA is currently taking applications and they will be considered as long as funds remain available.

The scholarship will not change, impact or replace RA’s current admission and financial aid programs.

“We are enthusiastic about what this program can mean for the next generation at Ridgefield Academy,” Mr. Suter said, “because the program honors the years of service Mr. Turner has given to RA in a way that is consistent with our mission, and that will also allow more students to enjoy the innovative and inspiring school experience at Ridgefield Academy.”

To apply for the RA Turner Scholarship Program: submit an application to RA, and as you complete the admissions process, indicate you are applying for the Turner Scholarship Program; Meet with a member of the merit selection committee during your on-campus visit and have a parent submit a written piece of approximately 250 words addressing the following topic: At Ridgefield Academy, we understand that teaching and learning can come in many forms for young people; in your family, how is the lesson of service to others shared?

For more information, contact the office of admission or David Suter at 203-894-1800, ext. 112 or [email protected].