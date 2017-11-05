Ridgefield fourth at FCIAC girls swim championship

With top point producers Marcie Maguire and Lindsey Gordon having graduated, the Ridgefield High girls swim team knew it had little chance to defend its conference championship. But the Tigers still fared better than many expected.

Getting several top-three efforts, Ridgefield scored 268 points to finish fourth at the FCIAC finals on Saturday evening at Greenwich High School.

Ridgefield edged arch-rival Wilton (fifth place, 266) by two points and was just two points behind third-place Staples (270) in the 11-team field. Greenwich won the FCIAC title with 308.5 points, closely followed by runner-up New Canaan (301 points).

The Tigers nearly broke into the top three despite scoring no points in the diving portion of the meet, which took place Thursday at Westhill High School.

On Saturday night, sophomore Anna Turner had a pair of second-place individual finishes to lead Ridgefield. Turner was the runner-up to Greenwich’s Meghan Lynch (1:50.64) in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.22, and she also placed second to Fairfield Ludlowe’s Sarah Grinalds (4:59.22) in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:02.60.

Hannah Snyder added a third-place finish for the Tigers in the 50 freestyle and teamed with Jenna Leonard, Stephanie Bishop and Turner to take second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.29.

Ridgefield also received top-eight individual finishes from Bishop in the 500 freestyle (fifth, 5:11.64) and the 200 freestyle (seventh, 1:56.60); O’Malley (fourth, 53.23) and Snyder (fifth, 53.33) in the 100 freestyle; Weiner (fifth, 59.17) and O’Malley (eighth, 1:01.31) in the 100 backstroke; and Leonard (fourth, 1:06.73) and Hanna Sotolongo (eighth, 1:10.18) in the 100 breaststroke.

Julia Weiner, Leonard, Elissa Clancy and O’Malley combined to place fourth for the Tigers in the 200 medley relay (1:48.78).