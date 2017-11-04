The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield teams start state tourney play

By Tim Murphy on November 4, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Several Ridgefield High teams will continue postseason play in the coming week as state tournaments get underway.

Boys soccer: Seeded fifth, Ridgefield opens the Class LL tournament with a first-round game against 28th-seed Bridgeport Central on Monday (Nov. 6) at 6:30 at Tiger Hollow. Ridgefield defeated Central, 2-1, during the regular-season.

The winner advances to a second-round contest next Wednesday (Nov. 8) against either 12th-seed Stamford or 21st-seed Staples (time TBA) at the home of the higher-ranked team.

Ridgefield, which went 12-3-1 during the regular season, is coming off a 1-0 overtime loss to Danbury in the conference quarterfinals.

To view a complete Class LL bracket click here.

Girls soccer: Getting a bye in the first round, seventh-seed Ridgefield begins the Class LL tournament by hosting either 10th-seed Southington or 23rd-seed Hall in a second-round contest next Thursday (Nov. 9) at 2 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

The winner moves on to the quarterfinals against either second-seed Enfield, 15th-seed McMahon or 18th-seed Cheshire on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the home of the higher-ranked team.

Ridgefield enters the state tournament after falling to Staples, 1-0, in the FCIAC semifinals.

The Tigers (12-3-3) have reached the Class LL championship game the last two years, losing both times to Glastonbury.

To view a complete Class LL bracket click here.

Field hockey: Ridgefield is seeded 15th in Class L and hosts 18th-seed Conard in a qualifying-round game  Monday (Nov. 6) at 4 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

The winner travels to Cheshire on Wednesday to face the second-seeded Rams in a second-round game at 2 p.m.

Ridgefield (9-6-1-1) is coming off a 2-0 loss to Greenwich in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

To view a complete Class L bracket click here.

Girls volleyball: Seeded third in Class LL, Ridgefield hosts either 14th-seed Westhill or 19th-seed New Canaan in a second-round match on Thursday (Nov. 9) at 6 p.m.

The winner advances to play one of four teams — sixth-seed Greenwich, 27th-seed Darien, 11th-seed Newington or 22nd-seed East Hartford — in the quarterfinals next Saturday (Nov. 11) at the home of the higher-ranked team.

Ridgefield (16-3) enters the state tournament after falling to Greenwich, 3-1, in the FCIAC semifinals.

The Tigers made the state finals for the first time last year, losing to Stamford, 3-1, in the Class LL championship match.

To view a complete Class LL bracket click here.

 

No related posts.

Previous Post Letter: Town should slow down pace of the deer hunt Next Post Did I Say That? Picking the right career path
About author
Tim Murphy

Tim Murphy


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress