Ridgefield teams start state tourney play

Several Ridgefield High teams will continue postseason play in the coming week as state tournaments get underway.

Boys soccer: Seeded fifth, Ridgefield opens the Class LL tournament with a first-round game against 28th-seed Bridgeport Central on Monday (Nov. 6) at 6:30 at Tiger Hollow. Ridgefield defeated Central, 2-1, during the regular-season.

The winner advances to a second-round contest next Wednesday (Nov. 8) against either 12th-seed Stamford or 21st-seed Staples (time TBA) at the home of the higher-ranked team.

Ridgefield, which went 12-3-1 during the regular season, is coming off a 1-0 overtime loss to Danbury in the conference quarterfinals.

Girls soccer: Getting a bye in the first round, seventh-seed Ridgefield begins the Class LL tournament by hosting either 10th-seed Southington or 23rd-seed Hall in a second-round contest next Thursday (Nov. 9) at 2 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

The winner moves on to the quarterfinals against either second-seed Enfield, 15th-seed McMahon or 18th-seed Cheshire on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the home of the higher-ranked team.

Ridgefield enters the state tournament after falling to Staples, 1-0, in the FCIAC semifinals.

The Tigers (12-3-3) have reached the Class LL championship game the last two years, losing both times to Glastonbury.

Field hockey: Ridgefield is seeded 15th in Class L and hosts 18th-seed Conard in a qualifying-round game Monday (Nov. 6) at 4 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.

The winner travels to Cheshire on Wednesday to face the second-seeded Rams in a second-round game at 2 p.m.

Ridgefield (9-6-1-1) is coming off a 2-0 loss to Greenwich in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Girls volleyball: Seeded third in Class LL, Ridgefield hosts either 14th-seed Westhill or 19th-seed New Canaan in a second-round match on Thursday (Nov. 9) at 6 p.m.

The winner advances to play one of four teams — sixth-seed Greenwich, 27th-seed Darien, 11th-seed Newington or 22nd-seed East Hartford — in the quarterfinals next Saturday (Nov. 11) at the home of the higher-ranked team.

Ridgefield (16-3) enters the state tournament after falling to Greenwich, 3-1, in the FCIAC semifinals.

The Tigers made the state finals for the first time last year, losing to Stamford, 3-1, in the Class LL championship match.

