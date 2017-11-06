Santa fire truck visits raise more than just spirits

For the eighth consecutive season, the Ridgefield Professional Firefighters’ union is collaborating with Santa and his elves to surprise the town’s children. Between now and Thursday, Dec. 7, parents may register online for a brief daytime visit from Santa, during which he will arrive with his helpers via fire truck, present each child with a gift, and pose for photos with the family.

Each visit is a thrilling moment for everyone involved.

That joy will last long after Santa’s rig pulls away, and not just because it’s sure to live on in each child’s memory. All proceeds from the event will go into IAFF Local 1739’s charitable fund to help families in need throughout the year. A minimum donation of $100 is required for a fire truck visit, though stand-alone contributions in any amount are always welcome.

In the past, this event has generated as much as $10,000 to help disabled and terminally ill children, the homebound elderly and others in need. Beneficiaries have included individuals and organizations such as the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Ridgefield Social Services, the Joshua Foundation, and the Are You OK? program.

Brooke Blake, a young Ridgefield girl battling a rare form of brain cancer, will be one of this year’s beneficiaries.

Visits will take place on Saturdays, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, between the hours of 10 a.m and 4 p.m. Parents may choose a general time period that works best for their family. Groups are welcome! A limited number of stops will be available each day.

Register online at www.local1739.org. A donation of at least $100 per stop is required. Registration will remain open until all slots are filled (first come, first served).

For more information, contact Lt. Tony Cerulli at [email protected]

IAFF Local 1739 represents the 35 professional firefighters who protect the citizens and guests of the town of Ridgefield. Always at the firehouse when an emergency call comes in, these full-time firefighters work 24-hour shifts. Each shift employs at least two paramedics, and every firefighter is trained as an EMT.