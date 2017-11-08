The Ridgefield Press

Paz joins Orthopaedic Specialists of Connecticut

By The Ridgefield Press on November 8, 2017 in Business, Community, People · 0 Comments

Dr. Antonio Paz

Ridgefield resident Dr. Antonio Paz, an interventional pain management specialist, has joined Orthopaedic Specialists of Connecticut.   

Paz left a career as an anesthesiologist at Danbury Hospital to train in this relatively new field of medicine.

“As an anesthesiologist, I treated patients’ pain, but when I recognized the potential of interventional pain management techniques to virtually eliminate it, I wanted to offer that help to patients suffering from chronic pain,” he said.

Paz will discuss chronic pain issues at the RVNA headquarters on Governor Street Thursday, Nov. 9.

 

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Blue sweep: Unofficial numbers show Democrats dominate Election 2017 in Ridgefield Next Post New physicians join OrthoConnecticut
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress