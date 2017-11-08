Ridgefield resident Dr. Antonio Paz, an interventional pain management specialist, has joined Orthopaedic Specialists of Connecticut.

Paz left a career as an anesthesiologist at Danbury Hospital to train in this relatively new field of medicine.

“As an anesthesiologist, I treated patients’ pain, but when I recognized the potential of interventional pain management techniques to virtually eliminate it, I wanted to offer that help to patients suffering from chronic pain,” he said.

Paz will discuss chronic pain issues at the RVNA headquarters on Governor Street Thursday, Nov. 9.