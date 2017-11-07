Ridgefield property transfers: Oct. 18-24

Nine houses and one condominium worth $6,118,250 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Oct. 18 through Oct. 24, with $15,295 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

358 Florida Hill Road: Wendy Lipstein to Thomas O’Neil of Armonk, N.Y., Oct. 19, $1,285,000.

71 Nod Road: Carol Perine of Asheville, N.C., to Douglas and Elizabeth Jaeger of Mamanasco Road, Oct. 19, $585,000.

79 Acre Lane: Steven Leavy and Bonnie Leavy-Mello to Francis and Anne Britt, Oct. 19, $607,500.

16 Mallory Hill Road: Ryan and Jordana Ciarcia to Scott and Lydia Cooper of Bryon Avenue, Oct. 19, $420,000.

78 Olcott Way (Casagmo): Estate of Adele Nowak of Southbury to Eugene Mesky of Brewster, N.Y., Oct. 20, $100,500.

446 Bennetts Farm Road: Kathryn Graf to Joseph and Nancy Gordon of Abbott Avenue, Oct. 20, $505,000.

1 Mimosa Circle: Richard and Sandra Rae to William and Monika Henry of Ashland, Mass., Oct. 23, $652,500.

94 Cains Hill Road: Stephen and Tracey Dressel to Kenneth and Jennifer Berberian, Oct. 23, $760,000.

233 Danbury Road: Robin Zandri Trust of South Elgin, Ill., to CGP Danbury Road LLC of Danbury Road, Oct. 23, $550,000.

228 Nod Hill Road: Beth Anne Browne to Richard and Wendy Camerik of Bedford, N.Y., Oct. 24, $652,750.