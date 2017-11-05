The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield natives wed at rustic Connecticut farm

By The Ridgefield Press on November 5, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Timothy Forcelli and Amanda Ciccatelli

Amanda Ciccatelli and Timothy Forcelli, both born and raised in Ridgefield, wed on a beautiful fall day, Oct. 7, at Candlelight Farms Inn in New Milford.

Amanda has a bachelor’s degree in communications and works as the head of social media and content marketing at Informa in New York City. She is also a freelance law journalist. Timothy is a music instructor at Crescendo Music in Darien. He is also a private music instructor and a freelance composer.

Timothy is the son of Jeannette and Tony Forcelli and Amanda is the daughter of Ann and Joe Ciccatelli.

The couple currently lives in Redding.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Test Drive: Ride in comfort with Hyundai Tucson
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress