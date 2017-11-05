Ridgefield natives wed at rustic Connecticut farm

Amanda Ciccatelli and Timothy Forcelli, both born and raised in Ridgefield, wed on a beautiful fall day, Oct. 7, at Candlelight Farms Inn in New Milford.

Amanda has a bachelor’s degree in communications and works as the head of social media and content marketing at Informa in New York City. She is also a freelance law journalist. Timothy is a music instructor at Crescendo Music in Darien. He is also a private music instructor and a freelance composer.

Timothy is the son of Jeannette and Tony Forcelli and Amanda is the daughter of Ann and Joe Ciccatelli.

The couple currently lives in Redding.