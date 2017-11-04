Jamie Bertilson and Raymond Duda engaged

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on November 4, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Dorothy and Richard DePalma of Ridgefield and Dean Bertilson of Brookfield have announced the engagement of their daughter, Jamie Lynn Bertilson, to Raymond Francis Duda III, son of Dorrie and Raymond Duda Jr. also of Ridgefield.

Bertilson graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2008 and from Western Connecticut State University in 2013 with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She currently works at Huckleberry Hill Elementary School.

Duda graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2006 and from Western Connecticut State University in 2012 with a bachelor of science degree in health promotion and a minor in business. He currently works at Aires.

The two became engaged in the gazebo at Ballard Park on July 21. The couple plans to wed in the fall of 2019.

 

About author
