Lounsbury House to host American craftsmen show this weekend

Lounsbury House, located at 316 Main Street, will host The American Craftsmen show this weekend, starting Saturday, Nov. 4. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Larry Koosed, a wood carving artist who will present his work for sale at the event, said that most of the crafts at the event would be traditional American works, with some contemporary pieces thrown in.

The event should feature around 35 artists, he said. All of the pieces for sale at the event are hand made.

He said the event will feature artists who specialize in hand-built clock-cases, painting, watercolors, jewelry, weaving, floor cloths, quilts, hooked rugs, and basket-weaving.

Now in his sixties, Koosed said that he hopes more young people become interested in traditional craftsmanship, as the artists are not getting any younger. He said the artform is “disappearing, and we wish there were more young people to come in and take over.”

The event will feature drawings on the hour for prizes provided by artists at the event.

Koosed said this will be his fourth year coming to the event in Ridgefield. “This is the nicest location, and the best looking show any of us has ever been in,” he said. His wife, a water-color painter and wood carver, will also be joining him.

“The Town of Ridgefield is a great supporter of us,” Koosed said. “There’s a lot of people who come out and support us every year.”

Built in 1896 by former Connecticut Governor Phineas C. Lounsbury, the Lounsbury House is modeled on the Connecticut State Building that Lounsbury saw while attending the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The building was leased to the Ridgefield Community Center in 1953, and is now owned by the town as a non-profit.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Lounsbury House website, or by calling 203-438-6962

Adult tickets are $10 each, $5 for teens 12-18, and children 11 and under are free.