The Ridgefield Press

Lauren Guerra to wed Nicholas Pambianchi

By The Ridgefield Press on November 7, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Nicholas Pambianchi and Lauren Guerra

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Guerra of Ridgefield have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth, to Nicholas John Pambianchi, son Mr. and Mrs. John Pambianchi, also of Ridgefield.

Guerra is a 2011 graduate of Ridgefield High School, a 2015 graduate of Boston College, and a 2017 graduate of Columbia University. She is a nurse practitioner in the division of pediatric liver and kidney transplant at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y.

Pambianchi is a 2010 graduate of Ridgefield High School and a 2014 graduate of Western Connecticut State University. He is employed at his family’s business, Pamby Motors in Ridgefield.

The couple live on the Upper West Side in Manhattan and plan to marry next September in New York City.

Related posts:

  1. Jamie Bertilson and Raymond Duda engaged

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Grant will help restore riverside Next Post Circle Drive bed and breakfast gets second hearing Wednesday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress