Lauren Guerra to wed Nicholas Pambianchi

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Guerra of Ridgefield have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth, to Nicholas John Pambianchi, son Mr. and Mrs. John Pambianchi, also of Ridgefield.

Guerra is a 2011 graduate of Ridgefield High School, a 2015 graduate of Boston College, and a 2017 graduate of Columbia University. She is a nurse practitioner in the division of pediatric liver and kidney transplant at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y.

Pambianchi is a 2010 graduate of Ridgefield High School and a 2014 graduate of Western Connecticut State University. He is employed at his family’s business, Pamby Motors in Ridgefield.

The couple live on the Upper West Side in Manhattan and plan to marry next September in New York City.