Democratic View: Vote Democratic

We recommend the entire Democratic slate in Ridgefield’s municipal election on Nov. 8, not just because the candidates are Democrats, but because they have the skills, experience, judgment, and temperament to serve in the offices they’re running for.

For the Board of Finance …

Sean Connelly is an incumbent member of the board. He’s a director at Willis Towers Watson and has BA and MA degrees from Boston University.

Amy Macartney Freidenrich is a Ridgefield native. She graduated from Mount Holyoke and worked for American Express, the Museum of Fine Arts in San Francisco, and Foote, Cone & Belding before returning to her hometown. She owns and operates Ross Bread.

For the Board of Education …

Doug Silver is an incumbent member of the board. He’s a software executive and a former teacher and administrator. He has a BA from the University of Colorado, an MA from Columbia, and a degree in Educational Leadership from Southern Connecticut State University.

Margaret Stamatis is an incumbent member of the board. She’s an attorney and a former president of the Ridgefield Council of PTAs. She has a BA from Trinity College, a JD from Boston College, and an MS from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Kathleen Holz served as the head of pre-K through grade 9 education at the New Canaan Country School for 14 years. Before that she was an elementary school teacher and an assistant principal at schools in New York City and in Katonah. She has a BA from Rutgers and an MS from the Bank Street College of Education.

Carina Borgia-Drake is an oncology nurse with experience in teaching hospitals, a volunteer who has led successful legislative efforts to improve public schools, and a board member of the Dyslexia Society of Connecticut. She’s pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree at Fairfield University.

For the Planning and Zoning Commission …

Charles Robbins is an incumbent member of the board. He has an MS in City Planning from the University of Pennsylvania.

Joe Dowdell is an electrical engineer who specializes in renewable energy. He has an EE degree from the University of Minnesota.

Joe Fossi is a longtime member of the board. He’s the founder/owner of Pelham Homes LLC in Ridgefield.

For the Zoning Board of Appeals …

Mark Seavy is a journalist and a current ZBA alternate.

Terry Bearden-Rettger is a retired speech and language pathologist.

For the Board of Assessment Appeals …

Jeff Lundberg is an incumbent member of the board. He’s a Navy veteran, a UConn graduate, and a local volunteer.

Anne Cutter was a member of the BAA in New Milford before moving to Ridgefield.

For the Police Commission …

Stephen Saloom is an attorney and advocate. He has BA and JD degrees from UConn.

Arnold DiLaura is a national security, risk management, and finance professional. He has a BA from Syracuse, an MA from Johns Hopkins, and an MBA from Wharton.

These are our candidates, and we’re proud of them.

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee provides this column. Tom Madden is the DTC’s chairman.