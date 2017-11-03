NCL’s Nutmeg Chapter to host info session Jan. 3

The Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL) is a mother-daughter philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. NCL is a six-year program which starts in seventh grade and runs through twelfth grade. The Nutmeg Chapter is also certifying organization for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

An informational meeting will be held on January 3, 2018 at the Ridgefield Community Center (Lounsbury House) from 7 – 8 p.m. for all prospective members.

Membership is open to mothers with daughters entering seventh through tenth grade in the Fall of 2018. The group is looking for mothers and daughters with a heart for service. In 2016-2017, the Nutmeg Chapter’s 269 members worked 6013 philanthropy hours!

Refreshments will be served. Please RSVP to Bonnie Skare at [email protected] to reserve a spot.