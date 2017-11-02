The Ridgefield Press

CT Stars girls travel volleyball tryouts

By The Ridgefield Press on November 2, 2017 in Sports · 0 Comments

Tryouts for the Ridgefield-based CT Stars girls volleyball travel teams will begin this Saturday, Nov. 4.

Affiliated with USA Volleyball, the CT Stars have teams at the U13, U14, U15, U16, and U17 levels. The program runs from December to April/May, with practices at either Ridgefield High School or Wooster School in Danbury and several day and overnight tournaments.

Following is the tryout schedule:

U13s, U14, U15:
Saturday, Nov. 4 at Wooster School, 9-11 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 10 at Wooster School, 6-8 p.m.

U16:
Sunday, Nov. 12 at Wooster School, 9-11 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 19 at Ridgefield High School, 9-11 a.m.

U17, U18:
Sunday, Nov. 12 at Wooster School, 11-1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 19 at Ridgefield High School, 11-1 p.m.

For more information, visit ctstarsvolleyball.com or email [email protected]

