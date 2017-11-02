Obituary: Charles Byron Haas, 79, of Ridgefield

Charles Byron Haas, 79, of Ridgefield, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017 at his home.

Charles was born on November 30, 1937, in New York, NY and grew up in East Harlem, New York where he attended the School of Industrial Arts for graphic design.

He began his commercial design career in New York and then later moved his studio, Ideas & Solutions to Ridgefield where he focused on advertising, package design, point of purchase and printed marketing materials.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 49 years, Charles sat on the Architectural Advisory Committee for two decades. He was an avid lover of the Arts, music and photography.

In addition to his parents, Wendell and Nancy Haas, Charles is predeceased by his first wife Antoinette and his brother Thomas. He is survived by his children: Charles Haas and his wife Pam, Marianne Oettinger and her husband Steve, Claudia Haas and her husband Scott Meserve, Jonathan Haas, Jennifer Haas and grandchildren: Kristen, Danny, Jessica, Jennifer, TJ, Nicole, Julia, Reed, Holly and great-grandchildren Emily and Noah.

A private service will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SCAN New York or a charity of your choice.