Redefining wealth

Certified financial planner Bob Reby will discuss his recently released book, Wealth Redefined, on Monday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

With more than 20 years in the financial sector, Reby will explore the idea that wealth means different things to different people. Health, relationships and family are all components of wealth, and financial plans should be in line with those values.

Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event.

For more information and registration, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.