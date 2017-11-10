The Ridgefield Press

Redefining wealth

By The Ridgefield Press on November 10, 2017 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Robert Reby

Certified financial planner Bob Reby will discuss his recently released book, Wealth Redefined, on Monday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

With more than 20 years in the financial sector, Reby will explore the idea that wealth means different things to different people. Health, relationships and family are all components of wealth, and financial plans should be in line with those values.

Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event.

For more information and registration, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post State to alternate traffic on Route 35 Nov. 13-17 Next Post Editorial: Veterans Day
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress