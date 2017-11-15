The Ridgefield Press

Library to host ‘Dream Life’ workshop

Ridgefield Library welcomes Susane Colasanti to the library on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. in a program for teens and their parents. Your Dream Life is a workshop on motivating teens to identify their goals, then work toward achieving them. By maximizing positive energy, participants learn how they can improve their lives and the lives of those around them.

The program is co-sponsored by Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common and is part of the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life series. To register, visit ridgfieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282. Books on the Common will be on hand selling some of Colasanti’s books after the program.

