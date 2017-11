The Ridgefield Library will host a book-to-movie film screening and discussion of the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley based on Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. The discussion will be led by Mark Edwards, adjunct instructor in the Department of Communication and Media Studies at Sacred Heart University.

The program is part of the library’s All About Jane: Celebrating 200 Years of Jane Austen series. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.