St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church is inviting the community to hear travel expert Rick Steves as he sheds light on the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s religious revolution.

Steves’ film Luther and the Reformation will be shown at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. A question-and-answer period will follow film.

Admission is free. More information at 203-438-0606.