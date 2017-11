Pearl Knotting with Silk is a new jewelry class in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

The class meets on Wednesday, Nov.15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Tuition of $29 is payable in advance. Instructor will supply pearls and silk with needle, for which a materials fee of approximately $20 (which could be more if more expensive pearls are chosen) is payable at class. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.