First Congregational Church to host interfaith dialogue

An interfaith dialog among Jews, Christians and Muslims will take place at the First Congregational Church event on Sunday, Nov. 5, after morning worship.

Featured speakers are Rabbi David Reiner of Congregation Shir Shalom, Imam Usman Akhtar of Danbury Masjid and Dr. Charles Hambrick-Stowe, pastor of the host church. Following a time of fellowship beginning at 11:15 a.m., the program will be held at noon.

All are welcome to attend the program and for worship at 8:30 and 10 a.m. For more information, call 203-438-8077 or visit firstcongregational.com

