The Ridgefield Press

First Congregational Church to host interfaith dialogue

By The Ridgefield Press on November 9, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, News, Religion, This Weekend & Coming Up · 0 Comments

An interfaith dialog among Jews, Christians and Muslims will take place at the First Congregational Church event on Sunday, Nov. 5, after morning worship.
Featured speakers are Rabbi David Reiner of Congregation Shir Shalom, Imam Usman Akhtar of Danbury Masjid and Dr. Charles Hambrick-Stowe, pastor of the host church. Following a time of fellowship beginning at 11:15 a.m., the program will be held at noon.
All are welcome to attend the program and for worship at 8:30 and 10 a.m. For more information, call 203-438-8077 or visit firstcongregational.com

Related posts:

  1. Spirited soulful at Shir Shalom

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: exhibits, plays, concerts and more Next Post Reel Dad: Score celebrates music in the movies
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress