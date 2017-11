Ridgefield residents Sheri Lussier and Lorraine Trapani, along with TJ, will describe what it takes to raise a Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppy, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on Main Street.

Attendees will hear about the new technology being developed in collaboration with Guiding Eyes and IBM using the Watson supercomputer to increase graduation rates of dogs. The program is free and refreshments will be served.