Jane Austen party at library Nov. 12

Jane Austen

The Ridgefield Library will host a Jane Austen celebration party on Sunday, Nov. 12,

between 1 and 4 p.m. in the Morris Wing of the library. The program is part of the library’s All About Jane: 200 Years of Jane Austen series that commemorates the 200th anniversary of Austen’s death.

The party will feature period parlor music performed by lyric soprano Jennifer Groves and pianist Ann Victor, card game demonstrations, sewing demonstrations, and crafts. Members of the Jane Austen Society of North America will be on hand to mingle and discuss the life and times of the novelist. Tea and cakes will be served. Period costume is suggested. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

