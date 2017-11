Appetizers: Healthy One-Bite Wonders (Tuesdays, Nov. 14 and 28, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.) is a new class in which participants learn how to prepare a variety of tasty and nutritious appetizers from scratch that will not contribute to “holiday pounds.”

Tuition is $49. Supplies are provided by the instructor for a fee of $8 to $10 payable at each class. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 by Nov. 8 to register.