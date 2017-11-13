Elder law workshop at Ridgefield Continuing Education

A workshop, Elder Law Strategies for Long Term Care and Asset Protection, is available in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will learn how to protect their homes, savings and independence. Two elder law attorneys will address: Should I transfer my house to my kids? How can a trust protect my assets? How can I use Medicaid (Title 19) for long-term care? How can I get income from Veterans Affairs? How can I avoid probate? How can I preserve my independence and quality of life, and avoid running out of funds.

Class meets on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Advance registration required. Cost is $29. Senior discount and caregiver/relative discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

