The Ridgefield Press

Elder law workshop at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on November 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

A workshop, Elder Law Strategies for Long Term Care and Asset Protection, is available in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will learn how to protect their homes, savings and independence. Two elder law attorneys will address: Should I transfer my house to my kids? How can a trust protect my assets? How can I use Medicaid (Title 19) for long-term care? How can I get income from Veterans Affairs? How can I avoid probate? How can I preserve my independence and quality of life, and avoid running out of funds.
Class meets on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Advance registration required. Cost is $29. Senior discount and caregiver/relative discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Temporary health care structures? Town says ‘no thanks’ to state law Next Post Rose launches nutrition business
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress