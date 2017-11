Singer-songwriter Tret Fure will be performing at the Acoustic Celebration series on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. at St. Stephen’s North Hall, 351 Main Street in Ridgefield.

Tickets are $20 in advance online at www.acousticcelebration.org.

Remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $25 beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The Acoustic Celebration also plans to host Amy Speace Sunday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.