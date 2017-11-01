Army Capt. Lynn Isaac to be feature speaker at Veterans Day ceremony

The American Legion, the Marine Corps League Detachment and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a ceremony to honor Ridgefield’s veterans, as well as all of America’s 21.7 million veterans, this Veterans Day — Saturday, Nov. 11 — at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be conducted at the Lounsbury House/Veterans Memorial Garden, beginning at 11a.m.

The featured speaker is former Army Capt. Lynn Isaac. Captain Isaac served her country from 1991 – 1996. During her Army career, she was Staff Officer and Communications Platoon Leader for PATRIOT Air Defense Artillery Battalion stationed in Germany and Saudi Arabia. Capt. Isaac was also a Special Project Officer and Translator responsible for the 50th Anniversary of D-Day commemorative Ceremonies in Normandy, France and a Brigade Training Officer for the 69th Signal Brigade (Airborne). She has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Airborne (Parachutist) Qualification Award and the Bronze German Marksmanship Award. Capt. Isaac graduated from Fordham Univ. with a BA in French Language & Literature, has a Master’s degree from Columbia Univ. in French Cultural Studies, and graduated in 2016 from Fairfield Univ. Egan School of Nursing, Summa Cum Laude. She lives in Ridgefield with her husband David and three children.

The ceremony will include patriotic songs sung by Evelyn Carr with short readings by Veterans and local officials.

Cub Scout Pack 74 will assist in the ceremony by the laying of the wreath on the memorial monument followed by Military Honors and playing of taps.

Afterwards, refreshments will be provided by the friends of the American Legion.

All are invited to attend this ceremony as a tribute to our veterans for their service.