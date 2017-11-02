Police break up youth party on Jefferson Drive

A 17-year-old Ridgefield man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one half-ounce of marijuana, and failure to halt possession of alcohol to minors following a youth party on Jefferson Drive Friday, Oct. 27.

Police said the teenager was charged after officers broke up the party around 9 p.m.

The homeowner was not present during the party, but police did find marijuana and alcohol at the scene.

Parents were notified and asked to come pick up their children.

The teenager is set to appear in juvenile court in Bridgeport Monday, Nov. 6.