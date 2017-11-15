Craft fair to benefit emergency fund

Those who attend the Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair are invited to win prizes at the “Take-A-Chance” table featuring a wide variety of handmade items donated by participating crafters.

All proceeds from the table will go to the fuel assistance program of the Ridgefield Emergency Fund.

The department relies entirely on donations to meet the needs of financially distressed residents. The number of clients who depend on the fuel assistance program increases dramatically in the colder months.

The craft fair will be held at East Ridge Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Tickets for the Take-A-Chance table are $2 or 3 for $5; each ticket is numbered and corresponds to a gift displayed on the table.

Admission to the craft fair is $8; children under 12 are admitted free.

All proceeds from the fair are donated to Ridgefield area charities. Look for a discount ad coupon in The Ridgefield Press.