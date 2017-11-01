The Ridgefield Press

All clear here: 137 Ridgefield homes without power Wednesday, roads are open

Marconi: Full electricity restoration is expected by 6 p.m. Wednesday

By The Ridgefield Press on November 1, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ridgefield is finally starting to return to normal following the three-day fallout from Tropical Storm Philippe.

While 137 Eversource customers are still without power as of noon Wednesday, Nov. 1, all roads have been deemed passable.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi told residents Wednesday morning that Eversource would have 11 to 15 line crews working  to continue restoration efforts.

“There will also be a corresponding compliment of tree crews,” he said. “Good progress has been made; however, as of 11:30 am about 150 customers remained without power.

“Full electricity restoration is expected by 6 p.m. tonight, although a few outlying customers may take a bit longer,” he added.

Marconi urged residents to report any new outages to Eversource at 800-286-2000.

“And remember all downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous,” he said. “I’ll be updating you one last time this evening. Please stay safe.”

Related posts:

  1. Marconi: Expect scattered power outages late Sunday, early Monday
  2. Marconi: Number of power outages, blocked roads is decreasing

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ridgefield teams in FCIAC playoffs today Next Post Kids Helping Kids holds Thanksgiving Bread Bake
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress