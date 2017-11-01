Ridgefield is finally starting to return to normal following the three-day fallout from Tropical Storm Philippe.

While 137 Eversource customers are still without power as of noon Wednesday, Nov. 1, all roads have been deemed passable.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi told residents Wednesday morning that Eversource would have 11 to 15 line crews working to continue restoration efforts.

“There will also be a corresponding compliment of tree crews,” he said. “Good progress has been made; however, as of 11:30 am about 150 customers remained without power.

“Full electricity restoration is expected by 6 p.m. tonight, although a few outlying customers may take a bit longer,” he added.

Marconi urged residents to report any new outages to Eversource at 800-286-2000.

“And remember all downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous,” he said. “I’ll be updating you one last time this evening. Please stay safe.”