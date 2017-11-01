Ridgefield teams in FCIAC playoffs today

After a two-day delay due to the after-effects of Sunday night’s storm, a pair of Ridgefield High teams will play conference playoff matches today.
Seeded third, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team hosts sixth-seed Staples in an FCIAC quarterfinal contest at 4:30. To watch the match streamed live on the HAN Network, click here.
The winner meets second-seed Greenwich in the semifinals tomorrow (Thursday) night at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.
At 5 p.m. today, the Ridgefield girls soccer team plays top-seed Staples in the first game of a conference semifinals doubleheader at Wilton High School. The fourth-seeded Tigers are the two-time defending champions.
Following is the complete FCIAC playoff schedule, along with results from games already played:
Boys Soccer
Thursday, Oct. 26
Greenwich 2, Staples 0
Norwalk 1, Stamford 0
Danbury 1, Ridgefield 0 (OT)
Trumbull 1, Ludlowe 0
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, Taft Field
Trumbull 1, Danbury 0 (OT)
Greenwich 2, Norwalk 0
Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 2
Final at Norwalk, Testa Field
No. 5 Trumbull (12-4-2) vs. No. 2 Greenwich (13-4-1), 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Friday, Oct. 27
Staples 2, Wilton 0
St. Joseph 2, Brien McMahon 1
Ridgefield 1, Darien 0
Warde 2, Trumbull 0
Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Postponed from Monday)
Semifinals at Wilton, Kristine Lilly Field
No. 4 Ridgefield (12-2-3) vs. No. 1 Staples (13-3-1), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Warde (13-3-1) vs. No. 2 St. Joseph (12-1-4), 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time
Friday, Nov. 3
Final at Ludlowe HS, Taft Field, 7p.m.
Field Hockey
Friday, Oct. 27
Greenwich 2, Ridgefield 0
Darien 2, Ludlowe 1
Wilton 4, Staples 3 (2 OT)
Norwalk 3, New Canaan 0
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field
Wilton 3, Greenwich 2
Darien 4, Norwalk 0
Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 2
Final at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field
No. 5 Wilton (13-2-0-0) vs. No. 3 Darien (14-2-0-0), 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Monday, Oct. 30
St. Joseph 3, New Canaan 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-12)
Greenwich 3, Stamford 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-13)
Danbury 3, Trumbull 1 (25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18)
Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Postponed from Monday)
No. 6 Staples (10-6) at No. 3 Ridgefield (14-2), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2 (Moved from Wednesday)
Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe
No. 5 Danbury vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Greenwich vs. Ridgefield/Staples winner, 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time
Saturday, Nov. 4
Final at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming & Diving
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Swimming Trials at Greenwich High School, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2
Diving Final at Westhill High School, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4
Swimming Final at Greenwich High School, 6 p.m.