Ridgefield teams in FCIAC playoffs today

By The Ridgefield Press on November 1, 2017

After a two-day delay due to the after-effects of Sunday night’s storm, a pair of Ridgefield High teams will play conference playoff matches today.

Seeded third, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team hosts sixth-seed Staples in an FCIAC quarterfinal contest at 4:30. To watch the match streamed live on the HAN Network, click here.

The winner meets second-seed Greenwich in the semifinals tomorrow (Thursday) night at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

At 5 p.m. today, the Ridgefield girls soccer team plays top-seed Staples in the first game of a conference semifinals doubleheader at Wilton High School. The fourth-seeded Tigers are the two-time defending champions.

Following is the complete FCIAC playoff schedule, along with results from games already played:

Boys Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 26

Greenwich 2, Staples 0

Norwalk 1, Stamford 0

Danbury 1, Ridgefield 0 (OT)

Trumbull 1, Ludlowe 0

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, Taft Field

Trumbull 1, Danbury 0 (OT)

Greenwich 2, Norwalk 0

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 2

Final at Norwalk, Testa Field

No. 5 Trumbull (12-4-2) vs. No. 2 Greenwich (13-4-1), 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Friday, Oct. 27

Staples 2, Wilton 0

St. Joseph 2, Brien McMahon 1

Ridgefield 1, Darien 0

Warde 2, Trumbull 0

Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Postponed from Monday)

Semifinals at Wilton, Kristine Lilly Field

No. 4 Ridgefield (12-2-3) vs. No. 1 Staples (13-3-1), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Warde (13-3-1) vs. No. 2 St. Joseph (12-1-4), 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time

Friday, Nov. 3

Final at Ludlowe HS, Taft Field, 7p.m.

Field Hockey

Friday, Oct. 27

Greenwich 2, Ridgefield 0

Darien 2, Ludlowe 1

Wilton 4, Staples 3 (2 OT)

Norwalk 3, New Canaan 0

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field

Wilton 3, Greenwich 2

Darien 4, Norwalk 0

Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 2

Final at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field

No. 5 Wilton (13-2-0-0) vs. No. 3 Darien (14-2-0-0), 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 30

St. Joseph 3, New Canaan 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-12)

Greenwich 3, Stamford 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-13)

Danbury 3, Trumbull 1 (25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18)

Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Postponed from Monday)

No. 6 Staples (10-6) at No. 3 Ridgefield (14-2), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 (Moved from Wednesday)

Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe

No. 5 Danbury vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Greenwich vs. Ridgefield/Staples winner, 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time

Saturday, Nov. 4

Final at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming & Diving

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Swimming Trials at Greenwich High School, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Diving Final at Westhill High School, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 4

Swimming Final at Greenwich High School, 6 p.m.

