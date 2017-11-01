Ridgefield teams in FCIAC playoffs today

After a two-day delay due to the after-effects of Sunday night’s storm, a pair of Ridgefield High teams will play conference playoff matches today.

Seeded third, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team hosts sixth-seed Staples in an FCIAC quarterfinal contest at 4:30. To watch the match streamed live on the HAN Network, click here.

The winner meets second-seed Greenwich in the semifinals tomorrow (Thursday) night at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

At 5 p.m. today, the Ridgefield girls soccer team plays top-seed Staples in the first game of a conference semifinals doubleheader at Wilton High School. The fourth-seeded Tigers are the two-time defending champions.

Following is the complete FCIAC playoff schedule, along with results from games already played:

Boys Soccer Thursday, Oct. 26 Greenwich 2, Staples 0 Norwalk 1, Stamford 0 Danbury 1, Ridgefield 0 (OT) Trumbull 1, Ludlowe 0 Monday, Oct. 30 Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe, Taft Field Trumbull 1, Danbury 0 (OT) Greenwich 2, Norwalk 0 Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time Thursday, Nov. 2 Final at Norwalk, Testa Field No. 5 Trumbull (12-4-2) vs. No. 2 Greenwich (13-4-1), 7 p.m. Girls Soccer Friday, Oct. 27 Staples 2, Wilton 0 St. Joseph 2, Brien McMahon 1 Ridgefield 1, Darien 0 Warde 2, Trumbull 0 Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Postponed from Monday) Semifinals at Wilton, Kristine Lilly Field No. 4 Ridgefield (12-2-3) vs. No. 1 Staples (13-3-1), 5 p.m. No. 3 Warde (13-3-1) vs. No. 2 St. Joseph (12-1-4), 7 p.m. Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time Friday, Nov. 3 Final at Ludlowe HS, Taft Field, 7p.m. Field Hockey Friday, Oct. 27 Greenwich 2, Ridgefield 0 Darien 2, Ludlowe 1 Wilton 4, Staples 3 (2 OT) Norwalk 3, New Canaan 0 Monday, Oct. 30 Semifinals at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field Wilton 3, Greenwich 2 Darien 4, Norwalk 0 Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time Thursday, Nov. 2 Final at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field No. 5 Wilton (13-2-0-0) vs. No. 3 Darien (14-2-0-0), 7 p.m. Girls Volleyball Monday, Oct. 30 St. Joseph 3, New Canaan 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-12) Greenwich 3, Stamford 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-13) Danbury 3, Trumbull 1 (25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18) Wednesday, Nov. 1 (Postponed from Monday) No. 6 Staples (10-6) at No. 3 Ridgefield (14-2), 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 (Moved from Wednesday) Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe No. 5 Danbury vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m. No. 2 Greenwich vs. Ridgefield/Staples winner, 7 p.m. Note: Highest remaining seed will have the choice of game time Saturday, Nov. 4 Final at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m. Girls Swimming & Diving Wednesday, Nov. 1 Swimming Trials at Greenwich High School, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 Diving Final at Westhill High School, TBA Saturday, Nov. 4 Swimming Final at Greenwich High School, 6 p.m.