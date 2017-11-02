Ceconi exhibits woodblock prints

Against the Grain: Woodblock Prints by Mark Ceconi will be on view at the Ridgefield Library Gallery until Tuesday, Nov. 28, with an artist’s reception on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.

In addition to studies from nature, Ceconi does large portraits of classic authors, such as Edgar Allan Poe. Ceconi studied with woodcut artist Antonio Frasconi at SUNY Purchase.

He has exhibited in a number of galleries, performed workshops and created illustrations for the New York Times book review. Ceconi has been a public elementary school teacher for 34 years and lives in Ridgefield.