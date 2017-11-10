Cardio classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

New sessions of a variety of movement classes start in November through Ridgefield Continuing Education. The one-hour classes meet for five to eight sessions.

Qi Three (a fusion of tai chi, yoga and Pilates) starts Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 4:45 p.m.

Body Precision, a cardio/endurance/core and strength program, starts Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

Bollywood Dance, a fusion of Bolly and folk dance with energetic routines, starts Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

Pilates (light weights optional) starts Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.

Sixty-Minute Calorie Burner with light weights starts Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.

Cost is $73 (six sessions) to $96 (eight sessions). Ridgefield senior, age 62 and over, discount available. Advance registration is required. Details on what to wear and bring to class are at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.