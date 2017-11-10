The Ridgefield Press

Cardio classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on November 10, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

New sessions of a variety of movement classes start in November through Ridgefield Continuing Education. The one-hour classes meet for five to eight sessions.  

Qi Three (a fusion of tai chi, yoga and Pilates) starts Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 4:45 p.m.

Body Precision, a cardio/endurance/core and strength program, starts Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

Bollywood Dance, a fusion of Bolly and folk dance with energetic routines, starts Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

Pilates (light weights optional) starts Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.

Sixty-Minute Calorie Burner with light weights starts Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.

Cost is $73 (six sessions) to $96 (eight sessions). Ridgefield senior, age 62 and over, discount available. Advance registration is required. Details on what to wear and bring to class are at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Veterans Day: A soldier turned nurse to speak at ceremony
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress