The Ridgefield Press

Spirited soulful at Shir Shalom

By The Ridgefield Press on November 6, 2017 in Events, Happenings · 0 Comments

Two musicians — Mark Fineberg and Beth Styles — will be adding their voices to a worship service at Congregation Shir Shalom on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Fineberg is active in the world of Broadway, R&B, blues, soul, klezmer, jazz, and rock. Styles is a composer and director of the New World Chorus, a gospel-inspired community-based choir in Stamford. They will be sharing the service with Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served after the service. For more information, contact the temple office at 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org

No related posts.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Raising a puppy for Guiding Eyes Next Post RHS begins theater year with a drama
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress