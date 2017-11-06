Spirited soulful at Shir Shalom

Two musicians — Mark Fineberg and Beth Styles — will be adding their voices to a worship service at Congregation Shir Shalom on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Fineberg is active in the world of Broadway, R&B, blues, soul, klezmer, jazz, and rock. Styles is a composer and director of the New World Chorus, a gospel-inspired community-based choir in Stamford. They will be sharing the service with Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served after the service. For more information, contact the temple office at 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org