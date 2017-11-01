Nutmeg Ridge neighbor: Boy tried to stop car from going down hill

The 17-year-old Ridgefield boy who was extricated from underneath a car Tuesday night on Nutmeg Ridge tried to stop his vehicle from going down a hill.

Nutmeg Ridge residents Jared and Mari Miles, who were not home at the time of the accident, said the incident took place in their front yard.

The couple told The Press that the boy was visiting their neighbor who witnessed the accident.

“‘What happened was he parked his car on the side of the street and then he turned around as we started walking to my house so he ran after it and called me over and I ran too and he went in front of it to try and stop it and it started going fast down a hill and it ran over him and he got wedged in between the hill and the car,” the eyewitness neighbor said to Mari Miles. “‘We realized the car was in drive and he didn’t put it in park by accident.’”

According to the neighbor, the boy is in stable condition. He suffered broken collar bones, bruised lungs, burns on his back, and punctures in his arms

“‘He’s very lucky,’” the neighbor said.