A 17-year-old Ridgefield boy was transported to Danbury Hospital after he was struck by a car on Nutmeg Ridge around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 31.

Firefighters on the scene said that the teenager was dragged about 10 feet and was pinned under the car for quite a while before being extricated.

The severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

