Schools opt for two-hour delay Wednesday, Nov. 1

October 31, 2017

Ridgefield just can’t seem to escape the wrath of Tropical Storm Philippe.

Two days of cancelled school haven’t been enough time for the town to clear its roadways of fallen trees and downed power lines, and that’s why the district has issued a two-hour delay for Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The good news is that the announcement means Ridgefield students will return to classrooms tomorrow; the bad news is that some roads are still blocked and some houses without power.

The timetable for every resident in town to have power has been extended through 6 p.m. tomorrow Wednesday, Nov. 1.

“Eversource tells us that 99-percent of their customers state-wide should be restored by 6 p.m. Wednesday,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Tuesday, Oct. 31. “We’ll continue to keep you updated as we hear from Eversource.”

 

