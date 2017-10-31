Obituary: Kathryn Rose “Kay” Boschert Cuny, 90, of Ridgefield

Kathryn Rose “Kay” Boschert Cuny, 90, of Ridgefield, left to be in the warm embrace of her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday of All Saints week, October 29th 2017.

She was born on Valentine’s Day, 1927 in Union City, N.J., daughter of the late Jeannette and Joseph Boschert.

Kay was an only child but she grew up surrounded by a large extended family and was particularly close to her cousin of the same age, Jeanne Allen. Kay and Jeanne were best friends and graduated from high school together as co-valedictorians. During high school, Kay’s family moved into a new home where, over the backyard fence, she met the handsome young drum major from her school’s marching band. She and the drum major were high school sweethearts whose happy marriage lasted over 66 years until Roy’s death in 2015.

After high school, Kay attended Katharine Gibbs College in New York, and then worked for several years as a legal secretary until she and Roy welcomed their children: Jan, Roy and Doug. Kay was a devoted mom who eschewed babysitters and was proud to have been there everyday to meet her kids when they got home from school. She was active in their lives — organizing a preschool story hour, serving as class mother, chaperoning countless class trips, and leading Brownie troops and Cub Scout dens.

She was Queen of the ‘5 ingredients or less’ recipes, and an avid and accomplished seamstress who made elaborate Halloween costumes (many used by multiple family members over multiple years) and some of her kid’s clothes, including the more than forty wool skirts Jan wore in high school.

Kay was delighted as her family grew to include son-in-law Steve and daughters-in-law Marti and Cathy, who “were blessed with the most loving, caring, and supportive mother-in-law to grace this earth.” She had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was the best Grandma ever to Jose, Christine, Roy, Michelle, Myrna, Cisco, and Ryan, and then later, to Elayna, Quinton, and more recently twins Michael and William. The youngest members of the family affectionately called her “Grandma No-No.” She adored family time and was especially fanatical about Christmas celebrations — shopping all year as she came across “perfect” gifts for everyone on her list. For family members not close enough to come home, she sent presents to be opened on each of the 12 days of Christmas. She was looking forward to the birth of her fifth great-grandchild this spring.

Kay was social, gregarious, and always ready to help others enjoy life with an upbeat smile and a willing hand. She made friends easily and kept in touch with them for life. She loved entertaining and was a consummate hostess. She also loved playing bridge (as often as 4-5 times a week in the last few years), eating out, and going to movies and the theater. For some 30 years, she took daily walks into town and was a well-known presence in Ridgefield; she loved her beautiful New England community, especially in the fall.

Kay was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life. In addition to all of her child-related service, she volunteered at the Ridgefield library, helping with their yearly book sale and was a longtime volunteer at St Mary’s church and on Westmoreland committees. She was a particularly avid volunteer at Meals on Wheels for more than 25 years, serving as a volunteer, board member, officer, and emeritus board member, and instituting their 12 Days of Christmas gifts. She continued volunteer activities up until the very end of her life, attending Meals on Wheels meetings, and joining various committees and welcoming newcomers at Ridgefield Crossings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park; Paramus, N.J. Friends will be received on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.