Obituary: Gilda Bellusci, 89, of Ridgefield, formerly of Peekskill, N.Y.

Gilda Bellusci of Ridgefield, CT, formerly of Peekskill, N.Y., passed away on October 31, 2017. She was 89-years-old.

Mrs. Bellusci had worked at Nan Flower in Peekskill as a seamstress. She was born on March 20, 1928 in Italy to Francesco and Lucrezia Rinaldi Armentano. In 1958 Gilda married Gennaro Bellusci in Italy.

Gilda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She was an integral part of her family; Gilda always took pride and found happiness spending time with her grandchildren. Gilda moved to Orangeburg, N.Y. in 1998 to be close to her first grandchild. In 2008, she moved to Ridgefield, CT to be with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Vincent (Debbie) Bellusci of Ridgefield, CT, three grandchildren, Alexandra, Olivia and Evan Bellusci. Also survived by, one sister, Ilda LaRuina.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gennaro Bellusci.

Visitation is Friday, November 3rd, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home, 414 Washington St., Peekskill, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, November 4th, at 10 a.m., at the Assumption Church, Peekskill. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Cortlandt Manor.