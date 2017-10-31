Marconi: Number of power outages, blocked roads is decreasing

First Selectman Rudy Marconi updated residents about the current state of storm damage in town during an email blast sent out Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“Ridgefield currently has just over 500 residents without electricity — that’s down from a high of 2,300 on Monday morning,” he said.

Marconi said that Eversource crews remain in town and continue to clear five to ten blocked roads.

“Other crews are addressing power restoration,” he said.

“I urge you to consider all downed power lines live and dangerous. Stay at least 10 feet from any downed line.”

Outages should be reported to Eversource at 800-286-2000.

“Eversource tells us that 99-percent of their customers state-wide should be restored by 6 p.m. Wednesday,” Marconi said. “We’ll continue to keep you updated as we hear from Eversource.”