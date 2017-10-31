The Ridgefield Press

Marconi: Number of power outages, blocked roads is decreasing

Eversource says 99% of its customers state-wide should be restored by 6 p.m. Wednesday

By The Ridgefield Press on October 31, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

First Selectman Rudy Marconi updated residents about the current state of storm damage in town during an email blast sent out Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“Ridgefield currently has just over 500 residents without electricity — that’s down from a high of 2,300 on Monday morning,” he said.

Marconi said that Eversource crews remain in town and continue to clear five to ten blocked roads.

“Other crews are addressing power restoration,” he said.

“I urge you to consider all downed power lines live and dangerous. Stay at least 10 feet from any downed line.”

Outages should be reported to Eversource at 800-286-2000.

“Eversource tells us that 99-percent of their customers state-wide should be restored by 6 p.m. Wednesday,” Marconi said. “We’ll continue to keep you updated as we hear from Eversource.”

Related posts:

  1. Marconi: Expect scattered power outages late Sunday, early Monday

Tags: ,

Previous Post Looking Back: Flag policy, peace march Next Post Obituary: Gilda Bellusci, 89, of Ridgefield, formerly of Peekskill, N.Y.
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress