Ridgefield girls volleyball has FCIAC match postponed again

The Ridgefield High girls volleyball team has to wait another day to begin its quest for a first-ever conference title.

With schools closed for a second straight day — and the team unable to get a waiver from administrators — Ridgefield’s FCIAC quarterfinal match against Staples has been postponed for Tuesday and is now scheduled for tomorrow (Nov. 1) at 4:30 at Ridgefield High School.

The match will be streamed live on the HAN Network.

The quarterfinal between the third-seeded Tigers and sixth-seed Staples was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to the after-effects of Sunday night’s heavy rain and strong winds, which left many Ridgefield residents without power and closed schools.

In a quick turnaround, the Ridgefield-Staples winner will play second-seed Greenwich in the second match of a semifinal doubleheader on Thursday (Nov. 2) at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

The other three FCIAC quarterfinals were played as scheduled on Monday. Top-seed St. Joseph defeated eighth-seed New Canaan, 3-0; Greenwich defeated seventh-seed Stamford, 3-0; and fifth-seed Danbury upset fourth-seed Trumbull, 3-1.

Below is the updated schedule for the FCIAC girls volleyball playoffs:

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Quarterfinals

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 – Semifinals at Fairfield Ludlowe

No. 5 Danbury vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Greenwich vs. Ridgefield/Staples winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Final at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.