What’s still closed? Police give drivers list of roads to avoid

With more Eversource crews in town Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Ridgefield Police Department has been able to re-open some roads in town.
However, plenty of other remain shut down, including Shadow Lane and Saunders Lane.
Here are the other roads closed, according to Ridgefield police:
- Cains Hill from Fulling Mill Rd to Lounsbury Road
- Lounsbury Road is closed at Banks Hill Place
- Dogwood Drive
- Florida Road at Hickory Lane to Branchville Road
“Fulling Mill is now passable,” a town highway worker reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews are working to open these roads as soon as possible, the police said.