What’s still closed? Police give drivers list of roads to avoid

With more Eversource crews in town Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Ridgefield Police Department has been able to re-open some roads in town.

However, plenty of other remain shut down, including Shadow Lane and Saunders Lane.

Here are the other roads closed, according to Ridgefield police:

Cains Hill from Fulling Mill Rd to Lounsbury Road

Lounsbury Road is closed at Banks Hill Place

Dogwood Drive

Florida Road at Hickory Lane to Branchville Road

“Fulling Mill is now passable,” a town highway worker reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews are working to open these roads as soon as possible, the police said.