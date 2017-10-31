The Ridgefield Press

What’s still closed? Police give drivers list of roads to avoid

By The Ridgefield Press on October 31, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

With more Eversource crews in town Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Ridgefield Police Department has been able to re-open some roads in town.

However, plenty of other remain shut down, including Shadow Lane and Saunders Lane.

Here are the other roads closed, according to Ridgefield police:

  • Cains Hill from Fulling Mill Rd to Lounsbury Road
  • Lounsbury Road is closed at Banks Hill Place
  • Dogwood Drive
  • Florida Road at Hickory Lane to Branchville Road

“Fulling Mill is now passable,” a town highway worker reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews are working to open these roads as soon as possible, the police said.

 

