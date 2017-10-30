Emergency management director: Power won’t be restored until Tuesday

Ridgefield residents who are without power Monday night are going to have to wait another day for it to be restored.

Dick Aarons, the town’s emergency management director, told The Press that Eversource only has one truck in Ridgefield and its working with a highway department team attempting to clear roads with wires and trees entangled.

“Eversource tells us that Ridgefielders without power at 5 p.m. should not expect restoration until sometime tomorrow,” Aarons said.

Aarons said that he and First Selectman Rudy Marconi have asked Eversource for more manpower and a better response.

However, Eversource has only 30 crews working in all of western Connecticut.

“The rest are assigned to the eastern part of the state,” Aarons said. “Some may even be working in hurricane damaged areas.”

Aarons added that the decision on schools will be made at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“At 5 p.m. all schools had power, but we want to make sure the bus routes are passable and the bus stops are safe,” he said.

As of Monday night, the following roads are without power:

Limekiln Road

Donnelly Drive

Nursery Road

Barrack Hill Road

Shadow Lane

“Eversource did not realize that the road is completely blocked and about 10 households can’t get out of the street,” said Shadow Lane resident Charles Valenzuela.