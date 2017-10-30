Obituary: Anne Boehle, 82, of Ridgefield

Anne Boehle, 82, of Ridgefield, loving wife of Mr. John Boehle Jr., passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Mrs. Boehle was born in Chicopee, MA on December 20, 1934, a daughter of the late Victor and Marjorie (Taylor) Giles.

She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Health & Physical Education from the University of New Hampshire. Mrs. Boehle later taught high school in Pennsylvania and earned a Master’s Degree in Health & Physical Education from Penn State University. While at Penn State she was a staff member in the office of the Dean of Women.

A resident of Ridgefield for over 40 years, Mrs. Boehle was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield. She was a volunteer at Keeler Tavern and the Keeler Tavern Gift Shop. In addition to her volunteer work in Ridgefield, she was active in the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), an organization which raises money for women in need.

Mrs. Boehle is survived by her husband of 62 years, John and her children, John Douglas Boehle and his wife, Sallie and Susan Clampitt and her husband, James. In addition, Mrs. Boehle is survived by 5 grandchildren, Samuel, Sethman, Jack, Megan and Anne.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church or Keeler Tavern, both of Ridgefield.

Kane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.