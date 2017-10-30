The Ridgefield Press

Double the fun: Ridgefielders show off rainbow photos (SLIDESHOW)

By The Ridgefield Press on October 30, 2017

PR ROP Rainbow (Silver Spring Road)

PR ROP Rainbow (Danbury Road)

A storm last week brought several multi-colored circular arcs to town, and Ridgefielders took notice.

The Press received at least a dozen of pictures that were taken Wednesday, Oct. 25, when the meteorological phenomenon — better known as a rainbow — occurred.

Residents from all over town snapped pictures, ranging from Ridgebury Road to Danbury Road to the Village Tavern on Main Street.

“I walked outside of the Village Tavern to grab something from my car,” said Brittany Burdick. “Talk about being in the right place at the right time; I was greeted by one of the most beautiful rainbows I’ve seen in a very long time!”

