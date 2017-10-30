Storm cleanup continues in Ridgefield, Eversource reports 1,180 customers without power

First responders from Ridgefield’s fire, police, and highway departments continue to pick up debris from last night’s storm.
The Press has reported downed trees, wires or branches on the following roads Monday morning:
- Great Hill Road
- Seth Low Mountain Road
- Buck Hill Road
- High Ridge Avenue
- Lounsbury Road
- Haviland Road
- Sherwood Road
- Creamery Road
- Florida Hill Road
- North Street
- Laurel Ridge Road
- Bobby’s Court
- Donnelly Drive
- Fulling Mill Lane
- Saw Mill Hill Road
- Old Branchville Road
- Barlow Mountain Road
- Oscaleta Road
- Ledges Road
- Tackora Trail
If you would like to report power outages or downed trees to The Press, please email [email protected]
More updates: www.theridgefieldpress.com