Storm cleanup continues in Ridgefield, Eversource reports 1,180 customers without power

First responders from Ridgefield’s fire, police, and highway departments continue to pick up debris from last night’s storm.

The Press has reported downed trees, wires or branches on the following roads Monday morning:

Great Hill Road

Seth Low Mountain Road

Buck Hill Road

High Ridge Avenue

Lounsbury Road

Haviland Road

Sherwood Road

Creamery Road

Florida Hill Road

North Street

Laurel Ridge Road

Bobby’s Court

Donnelly Drive

Fulling Mill Lane

Saw Mill Hill Road

Old Branchville Road

Barlow Mountain Road

Oscaleta Road

Ledges Road

Tackora Trail

If you would like to report power outages or downed trees to The Press, please email [email protected]

