The Ridgefield Press

Storm cleanup continues in Ridgefield, Eversource reports 1,180 customers without power

By The Ridgefield Press on October 30, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

image1 (3)

P1310046

P1310051

P1310028

DNZTapxWsAEQ49d

First responders from Ridgefield’s fire, police, and highway departments continue to pick up debris from last night’s storm.

The Press has reported downed trees, wires or branches on the following roads Monday morning:

  • Great Hill Road
  • Seth Low Mountain Road
  • Buck Hill Road
  • High Ridge Avenue
  • Lounsbury Road
  • Haviland Road
  • Sherwood Road
  • Creamery Road
  • Florida Hill Road
  • North Street
  • Laurel Ridge Road
  • Bobby’s Court
  • Donnelly Drive
  • Fulling Mill Lane
  • Saw Mill Hill Road
  • Old Branchville Road
  • Barlow Mountain Road
  • Oscaleta Road
  • Ledges Road
  • Tackora Trail

If you would like to report power outages or downed trees to The Press, please email [email protected]

More updates: www.theridgefieldpress.com

Town highway crews at Byron Avenue this morning.

No related posts.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Fire police: Route 7 open after major accident Next Post Double the fun: Ridgefielders show off rainbow photos (SLIDESHOW)
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress