Ridgefield teams have playoff contests postponed

Both Ridgefield High teams scheduled to play conference tournament games today have had those contests postponed due to last night’s heavy rain and high winds.

Ridgefield is among several FCIAC schools that have canceled classes today.

In the revised tournament schedule, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team will now host Staples in an FCIAC quarterfinal match tomorrow (Tuesday) at a time to be determined. The winner advances to the semifinals, which have been moved from Wednesday to Thursday at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

The Ridgefield girls soccer team will now play its FCIAC semifinal game against Staples on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Wilton High School. The winner advances to the finals, which have been rescheduled to Friday at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Ludlowe.

Following is the updated FCIAC playoff schedule:

Girls Soccer

Today’s semifinals have been postponed to Wednesday in Wilton, with the same times for the games

The girls soccer final will now be 7 p.m., Friday, at Ludlowe HS

Boys Soccer

Today’s semifinal games will take place as scheduled, as all schools involved are in session

The final will remain as scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at Norwalk HS

Field Hockey

Today’s semifinal games will take place as scheduled at Brien McMahon HS. Three of the four schools are in session, and Wilton’s team is allowed to travel for its game

The final will remain as scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at Brien McMahon HS

Girls Volleyball

The Staples at Ridgefield quarterfinal game is postponed to Tuesday at a time TBD

The other three quarterfinal games scheduled for today are on as planned

The semifinals have been rescheduled for Thursday at Ludlowe HS

The final will remain as scheduled at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Ludlowe HS