Obituary: Howard Joseph McManus III, 61

Howard Joseph McManus III, 61, passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2017.

Howard was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 22, 1956 to Howard N. McManus Jr. and Lois McManus, nee Kuehn, sharing a birthday with his paternal grandfather, Howard I. A native of Ithaca, NY.

Howard moved to Ridgefield, CT in 1996. From a young age, Howard developed a deep curiosity and interest in science and world history becoming a lifelong student of these disciplines. He attended the Sibley School of Mechanical Engineering at Cornell University and Western Connecticut University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Passing on his love of learning was a priority, which naturally led him to a 17-year career as a computer science teacher at The Harvey School in Katonah, NY. His love of teaching started at a young age, as he worked with neighborhood kids teaching them swimming. Having played soccer, hockey and rugby in his youth and as a student at Cornell University, he later shared these talents with student athletes through coaching.

Family was always important to him, and he ignited a love of history in his nieces and nephews, as well as a love for learning. He spent many hours with family and friends discussing books and events, all while finishing the NYT crossword puzzle before anyone else. Proud of his Irish heritage, Howard always made sure to proudly bear the McManus crest and share his family history.

Howard is survived by his mother, Lois; sisters, Eileen Walker (Jay) and Patricia Friar (Eric); brothers Keith McManus (Sarah Quinlan) and Donald McManus (Karla); nieces Lindsey Walker, Katherine Friar, Christina Friar and Hannah McManus; nephews Evan Walker (Jaclyn), Patrick Friar (Maureen Cunningham), and Collin McManus; and grandnieces Emma Friar, Elyse Walker and Claire Walker.

His father predeceased him in 1974.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A memorial prayer service will take place at the conclusion of calling hours. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association or The Ridgefield Library.